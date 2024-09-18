Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.13

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.13 and last traded at $107.13, with a volume of 133092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.