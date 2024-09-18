Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 108.69 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £129.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 96.71. Springfield Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.75 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40.

In other news, insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £117,500 ($155,217.97). Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

