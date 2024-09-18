Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Spire Global in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of Spire Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 768,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,047 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $3,131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Spire Global by 225.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Spire Global by 406.3% in the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Spire Global by 117.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.96. Spire Global has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

