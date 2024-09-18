SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 85,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.