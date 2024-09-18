SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.60

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 36899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16,007.9% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 153,196 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 70,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

