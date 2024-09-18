SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Position Lowered by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILS opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

