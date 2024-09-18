Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,916,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 2,754,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.8 days.
Spartan Delta Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.22.
Spartan Delta Company Profile
