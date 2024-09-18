Sovryn (SOV) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $22,816.76 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn token can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Sovryn Token Profile
Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.
