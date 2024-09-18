SOLVE Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.23 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $152,365.58 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000771 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

