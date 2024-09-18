Smiths News’ (SNWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Smiths News Trading Up 1.2 %

SNWS opened at GBX 57.70 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Smiths News has a twelve month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 67.80 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.80 million, a PE ratio of 641.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.22.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.

