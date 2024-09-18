Smiths News’ (SNWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smiths News (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Smiths News Trading Up 1.2 %
SNWS opened at GBX 57.70 ($0.76) on Wednesday. Smiths News has a twelve month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 67.80 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.80 million, a PE ratio of 641.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.22.
Smiths News Company Profile
