SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 3,708 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 302,492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 181,337 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

