SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Ford Motor by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

NYSE F opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

