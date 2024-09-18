SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,722,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,158 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,585,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.