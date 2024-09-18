SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 119.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

