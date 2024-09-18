SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.77% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $81.73 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

