SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.