SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

