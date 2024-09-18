SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,457 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 88,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $195.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.