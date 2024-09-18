SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,457 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 88,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE stock opened at $195.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $196.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
