SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 17,024 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,447,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,276,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 391,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 334,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 137,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,856,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE STWD opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

