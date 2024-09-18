Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 659,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skillsoft by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SKIL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 60,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

