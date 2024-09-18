SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.97% of SK Growth Opportunities worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKGR opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

