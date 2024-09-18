Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Takes $4.11 Million Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for about 0.6% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned 0.06% of CCC Intelligent Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,299,000 after buying an additional 4,225,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after purchasing an additional 857,110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 59.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,312,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,020 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 26.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $213,882.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 20,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $213,882.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,292,611 shares of company stock worth $285,547,265 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

