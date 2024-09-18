Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s current price.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $32.50 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.91.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.6 %

SIRI stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $57.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

