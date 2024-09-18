SingularityNET Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $702.01 million and approximately $228,442.12 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.56299253 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $242,813.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

