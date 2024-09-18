Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $85.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

