Short Interest in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Grows By 25.1%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 101,600 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Nutex Health Price Performance

Shares of NUTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Nutex Health has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Nutex Health

In related news, CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,864.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutex Health stock. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 2,017.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043,720 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Nutex Health worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

