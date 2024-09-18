Short Interest in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Increases By 16.3%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 741,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares in the company, valued at $816,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,993.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $84,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 361,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,602,000 after purchasing an additional 223,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,429,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,529 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 27.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 226,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 398,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,426. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

