Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Decreases By 17.3%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of HPI stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,639. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
