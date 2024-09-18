Short Interest in Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Drops By 10.4%

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance

HUMDF remained flat at C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hua Medicine has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

About Hua Medicine (Shanghai)

See Also

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin for treatment of T2D.

