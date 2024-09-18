Short Interest in Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Drops By 10.4%

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 298,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance
HUMDF remained flat at C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Hua Medicine has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.
About Hua Medicine (Shanghai)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hua Medicine (Shanghai)
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Medicine (Shanghai) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.