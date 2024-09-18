Short Interest in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Decreases By 5.8%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 5,249.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 136,008 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Herbalife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period.

Herbalife Trading Up 0.5 %

HLF stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $709.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLF. B. Riley raised their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLF

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.