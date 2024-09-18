Short Interest in Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Decreases By 16.8%

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hempacco Price Performance

HPCO stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,740. Hempacco has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $58,300.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Hempacco alerts:

About Hempacco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hempacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.