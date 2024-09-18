Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Decreases By 22.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ NFTY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975. The company has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.