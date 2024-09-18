Short Interest in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Decreases By 22.5%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NFTY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,975. The company has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,416.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

