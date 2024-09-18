Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Grows By 9.0%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,518.0 days.

First National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.