Short Interest in First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Grows By 9.0%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,518.0 days.
First National Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.
First National Financial Company Profile
