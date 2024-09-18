Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Rises By 5.9%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FDX stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.45. The company has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
