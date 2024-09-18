Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Increases By 10.7%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,600 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 1,234,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 13,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.78.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.