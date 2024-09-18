Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Grows By 9.6%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,572,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 7,823,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Performance
DYLLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 12,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.20.
About Deep Yellow
