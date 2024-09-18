Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Grows By 11.1%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Decisive Dividend Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Decisive Dividend stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.55.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

