Short Interest in Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Grows By 11.1%

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Decisive Dividend Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Decisive Dividend stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. Decisive Dividend has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.55.
About Decisive Dividend
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decisive Dividend
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.