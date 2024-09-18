Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Declines By 15.7%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,234,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,465,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.