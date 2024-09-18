Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Declines By 15.7%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,234,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 1,465,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Crew Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.35.
About Crew Energy
