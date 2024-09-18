Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Drops By 7.2%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 192,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $203,588.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,574.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $241,333.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,273.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 11,380 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $203,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,574.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,411 shares of company stock worth $1,333,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

