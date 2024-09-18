Short Interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Expands By 19.7%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMPS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,797. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $4,812,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

