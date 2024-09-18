Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rises By 11.9%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 4.93% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 2,535.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised CollPlant Biotechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

