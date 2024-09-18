Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Decreases By 14.7%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,253,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 16,709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of CHFLF stock remained flat at 0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.47. China Feihe has a one year low of 0.41 and a one year high of 0.65.
China Feihe Company Profile
