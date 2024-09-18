Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Decreases By 14.7%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,253,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 16,709,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Feihe Price Performance

Shares of CHFLF stock remained flat at 0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.47. China Feihe has a one year low of 0.41 and a one year high of 0.65.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

