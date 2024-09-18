Short Interest in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Increases By 6.1%

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR traded down $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,172. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day moving average of $233.26. Cencora has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cencora will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.13.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

