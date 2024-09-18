Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Increases By 6.9%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTAGF stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Capita has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

