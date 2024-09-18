Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Increases By 6.9%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 211,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Capita Price Performance
Shares of CTAGF stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Capita has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.
About Capita
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.