Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Grows By 5.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BSRTF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. 11,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,633. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

