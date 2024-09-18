Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Increases By 5.8%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,722,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 12,026,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,634.9 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BJCHF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile
