Short Interest in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Declines By 6.0%

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

