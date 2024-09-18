Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 16.1%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Associated British Foods stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.
About Associated British Foods
