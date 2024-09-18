Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 16.1%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

