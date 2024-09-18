Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $11.67 Million Position in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO)

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,458 shares during the quarter. SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned approximately 87.98% of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. SP Funds S&P World has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Profile

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

