Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

KKR stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.